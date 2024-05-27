Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,215,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 91,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 76.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 74,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 98.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

