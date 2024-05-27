Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BECN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $2,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $6,442,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BECN opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $63.42 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

