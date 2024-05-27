Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $3.08 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 738,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 507,452 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 460,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 143,972 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

