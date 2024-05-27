The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $146.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

