Bitfarms (BITF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bitfarms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bitfarms Price Performance
NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
