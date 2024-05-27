Barclays Raises Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Price Target to $9.00

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded Full Truck Alliance to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

YMM stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $339.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,698,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,826,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,001 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,086,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 45.7% in the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 16,776,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,807,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,822,000 after acquiring an additional 317,980 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

