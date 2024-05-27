Barclays Cuts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
SYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.11.
Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
