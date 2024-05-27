Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $610.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $610.27.
MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
