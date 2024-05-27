KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $66.30 Average PT from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

KBH opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.87. KB Home has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $74.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 in the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

