Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 1.4 %
Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.24.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.