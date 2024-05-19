Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 1.4 %

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

