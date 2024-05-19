Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

CMCT opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

