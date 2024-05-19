Reliance (NYSE:RS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Reliance Price Performance

RS opened at $298.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. Reliance has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average of $296.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,346 shares of company stock worth $33,228,854. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter worth $8,173,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

