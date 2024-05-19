Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MA opened at $460.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

