B. Riley Weighs in on Ferroglobe PLC’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of GSM opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $19,467,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,127,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,079 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,228,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 37.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

