Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Korro Bio, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Korro Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.43) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.58). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($9.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.40) EPS.

KRRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday.

Korro Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $54.66 on Friday. Korro Bio has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $97.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,269,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,185,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,648,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas bought 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,924,144. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Stories

