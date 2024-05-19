PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
PAVmed Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.83.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PAVmed will post -5.69 EPS for the current year.
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
