PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning

PAVmed Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.83.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PAVmed will post -5.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

About PAVmed

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PAVmed Inc. ( NASDAQ:PAVM Free Report ) by 316.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of PAVmed worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

