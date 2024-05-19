Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

SIX opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after buying an additional 1,458,984 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $9,700,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $9,061,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

