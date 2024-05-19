Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AWH stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 163.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.94) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

