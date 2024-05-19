Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Issued By HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $128.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.56. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,135 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

