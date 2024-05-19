GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for GigaCloud Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GigaCloud Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GCT opened at $35.76 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.99.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,145 shares of company stock worth $47,802,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

