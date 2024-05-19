Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Zepp Health has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.47 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 8.66%.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Zepp Health Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZEPP opened at $0.89 on Friday. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $4.96 price objective on shares of Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZEPP

About Zepp Health

(Get Free Report)

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.