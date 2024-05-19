Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Issued By Wedbush

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Nuvation Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

