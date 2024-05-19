StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.13. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

