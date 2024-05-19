StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.13. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
