Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Increased by Analyst

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

HSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 129,644 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

