Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.75.

RGEN stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Repligen has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.23, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Repligen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Repligen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

