QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.36.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $181.17. The stock had a trading volume of 521,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.08. The company has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $183.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

