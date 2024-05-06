LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,350 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.36% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $41,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,762 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $97.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $137.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.