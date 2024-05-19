HC Wainwright Lowers AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Price Target to $6.00

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
AEON Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of AEON opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. AEON Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $17.17.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AEON Biopharma will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
AEON Biopharma Company Profile
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
