HC Wainwright Lowers AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Price Target to $6.00

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of AEON opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. AEON Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

Get AEON Biopharma alerts:

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AEON Biopharma will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AEON Biopharma by 261.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 549,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $19,827,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.