HC Wainwright Lowers AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Price Target to $6.00

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEONFree Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of AEON opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. AEON Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEONGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AEON Biopharma will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEON Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AEON Biopharma by 261.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 549,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $19,827,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

