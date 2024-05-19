Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Issued By Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.94. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 348,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

