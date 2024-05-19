Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CG. Cormark upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.97.

CG opened at C$9.83 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$9.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

