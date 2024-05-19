Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VOD opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.
Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
