Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOD opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

