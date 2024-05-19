Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. Perficient’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Perficient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

