Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cactus in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Cactus Stock Up 1.7 %

WHD stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 681,759 shares of company stock worth $34,599,109. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus



Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

