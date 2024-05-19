Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $173.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.88.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,641,000 after purchasing an additional 211,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendis Pharma A/S
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.