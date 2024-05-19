Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Rises By 5.1%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.46 on Friday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 65.92% and a return on equity of 54.55%.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
