Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Rises By 5.1%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.46 on Friday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 65.92% and a return on equity of 54.55%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.24%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

