Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

BW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006 over the last three months. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

