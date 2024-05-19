InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.07.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IIP.UN

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.04. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.33%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.