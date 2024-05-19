Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXYFree Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GLXY opened at C$13.05 on Wednesday. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.12.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

