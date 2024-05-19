Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of ANY stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 72.59%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sphere 3D will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. ( NASDAQ:ANY Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

