Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 28,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $48.98 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

View Our Latest Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.