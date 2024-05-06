KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,723,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,647,972 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $39,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,610,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.9 %

KEY opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

