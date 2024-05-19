StockNews.com Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of KKR opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $107.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,708,000 after buying an additional 805,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,324,000 after purchasing an additional 365,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

