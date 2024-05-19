Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Belite Bio in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belite Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

BLTE stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of -1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

