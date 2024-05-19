Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.63.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $214.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.6% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 47,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.