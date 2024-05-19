Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.25.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $145.25.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,513,000 after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,881,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,051,000 after purchasing an additional 83,214 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.