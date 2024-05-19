Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

NYSE GRNT opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. Analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,633 shares in the company, valued at $510,206.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $88,440. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 184,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

