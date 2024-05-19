Brokers Offer Predictions for Bird Construction Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDT. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.71.

Shares of BDT opened at C$21.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.74.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

