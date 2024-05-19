Analysts Offer Predictions for Gold Royalty Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gold Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.28.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

