Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

