Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,835 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after buying an additional 1,505,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,029,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,989.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,186,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,790 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,665. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

